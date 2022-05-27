Six years for abusive father

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A FATHER, 37, guilty of having sex with his 14-year-old daughter has been jailed for six years.

Justice Maelyn Bird imposed the sentence on the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Justice Bird told the man, from Central Province, that it is a disgraceful act for a father to commit such offence on his biological daughter.

She said the father has caused phycological and emotional abuse on his daughter and it is revealed in court that the daughter attempted suicide three days after the incidents occurred.

“You should be ashamed of yourself instead of providing love, security and protection on your daughter, you turned around and sexually abused her,” Justice Bird said.

“You committed the offending inside your very own home, a place of each child in a family should be safe and secured, but is has turned into a crime scene,” she added.

“You should be a responsible and respectable father and lead by example.”

After sentencing the accused to six years, Justice Bird also made orders that period already spent in custody by the accused will be deducted from the total sentence imposed.

This incident occurred in 2020 and 2021.

The father was charged with sexual abuse on a child, domestic violence and psychological abuse.

The matter was reported to police after the girl told her grand-mother about her father’s actions.