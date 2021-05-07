Six arrested for alleged rape of student, 13

Advertise with Islandsun

TARO Police have arrested six suspects for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old female student at Pangoe Village, Choiseul Province.

The incident took place Thursday last week.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Vincent Eria said five suspects are in their 20s, and a further suspect a 16-year-old boy.

Commander Eria said they received the report, attended to and arrested the suspects.

The victim in this case was a grade five student at the Pangoe Primary School in north east Choiseul.

He said the Incident occurred on the evening of 29April 2021 at around 9pm at the beach area in Pangoe Village.

Superintendent Eria said the suspects have been arrested and charged for the offense of rape contrary to section 136 of the penal code.

“I would like to remind our good people in Choiseul Province that we must look after our women and young girls from such incidents.

“Good parents please make sure you know where about your children. Assign trusted people in the family to accompany them where they want to go to avoid such incident in our communities,” PPC Eria said.

He thanked those who helped in the investigation and like to thank the police officers involved and their response to the report.

–POLICE MEDIA