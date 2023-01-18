Sisiolo clarifies last pay rise for public servants

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PUBLIC servants received their last Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in 2019.

It was a 3.5 percent increase.

Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Nego Sisiolo confirmed this to Island Sun yesterday.

This is contrary to the statement made by Parliamentary Entitlement Commission (PEC), after it planned to award seven percent increase to the terms and conditions of members of Parliament (MP) and not 10 percent.

PEC had informed Solomon Islands Council of Trade Union (SICTU), during their meeting at the Solomon Islands Public Employment Union (SIPEU) office at the National Auditorium, last Friday that the proposed award was based on the two pay increases (3.5 percent and 3.5 percent totalled seven percent) awarded to Public Servants, in the last two years.

Representatives of the Office of Prime Minister and Cabinet had also attended the meeting.

As such, PEC said the same increase of seven percent was awarded to MPs entitlements, which covers the rising costs of living.

Following the public criticisms over the pay increase for the MPs, PEC submitted a submission to Cabinet to deliberate on it.

Solomon Islands Council of Trade Union (SICTU) President, David Tuhanuku said they will not take any action at the moment because of the submission pending before Cabinet.

Tuhanuku said they will wait for the outcome of Cabinet’s deliberation over the submission by PEC, before deciding on their formal position on the issue.

It was revealed Caucus or Cabinet approved a $13,000 increase to the fortnight salaries of all 50 Members of Parliament under the Parliamentary Entitlement Commission.

The PEC is expected to meet in March to reject or approve the proposal.

Prior to the meeting, PEC also invites MPs and beneficiaries to attend a consultation meeting on 15th February 2023 at their conference room at AJ City Mall Room 42.

The Commission is currently in the process of reviewing the Members of Parliament Entitlement Regulation.

The PEC proposal leaked on social media by the Opposition Group will see the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare awarded an extra $30,000, on top of his annual salary.

This will give the PM’s new annual salary of $338.000.01.

Initially, the PM’s annual salary was $307,919.30.

For example, the current base salary of the Prime Minister is $11,843.05, multiplies by 26 paydays, equals to $307,919.30 for his annual salary.

The ten percent increase from his annual salary is $30,080.71.

As such, the PM’s annual salary of $307,919.30 plus the $30,080.71, results in his new annual salary of $338.000.01.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister new annual salary is $304,872.67.

The Ministers, Leader of Opposition and Leader of Independent Group to get $266,123.00.

The Deputy Speaker, Chairperson of Parliamentary Caucus, Chairpersons of Parliamentary Standing Committees to get $241,166.24 and the members to get $218,231.60.

Other benefits include:

meal allowance that increases from $200 to $500; education allowance increases from $10,000 to $25,000; appointment grant increase from $10,000 to $15,000; Clothing allowance (to be differed from outfit) none, with Members to get USD$3000