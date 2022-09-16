SIPA donates furniture to Burns Creek community

Advertise with Islandsun

Solomon Ports handed over furnitures to the Burns Creek Health Care centre and the people of Burns creek yesterday.

A total of 35 chairs, two office tables/cabinets, and kitchen sinks were donated to the health care center.

The furniture’s were handed over today by Solomon Ports’ Chief Information and systems management Officer Ellison Pade, to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Cori Mada Company Sergeant Major, Mika Koroi, and Burns creek Development Committee representatives.

The health care centre is currently being renovated and further improved by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Cori Mada Company, who are the ones taking the leading role in rebuilding the health care centre.

Solomon Ports also took the initiative to recognize the need of Burns Creek Community, and to help improve the community’s access to health care services.

Speaking during the handover yesterday, Solomon Ports’ Chief Information and systems management Officer Ellison Pade was happy in providing the assistance to Burns Creek Community.

He said the furniture and sinks will be beneficial to the services that the centre will provide.

“The Management and Staff of SIPA are so happy in helping this healthcare centre and especially to the people of Burns Creek, who will benefit from this building in the future,” he said.

In response, RFMF Cori Mada Company Sergeant Major, Mika Koroi thanked Solomon Ports for the kind donation.

He said the donation was a boost to their efforts in completing the health care centre and to the people of the community who will benefit from the new building.

“To us it’s a big donation, especially on behalf of the Taskforce Cori Mada, the Burns Creek Development Committee and the people of Burns creek community, we want to say a big Vinaka vakalevu to you for this kind donation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Burns Creek Development Committee representative Julian Kete’e said Burns Creek people are thankful for the donation from Solomon Ports, as it will contribute to the improvement of health care services and overall development of the community.

“We want to thank Solomon Ports for visiting us and recognizing our needs, especially this health care centre is a big improvement to our community, and I want to thank Solomon Ports on behalf of the Burns Creek Development Committee for recognizing our need and helping us with this kind assistance, “she said.