SINU hails deal with Australia as ‘tangible’

BY INDY MAEALASIA

The Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Transform Aqorau has deemed the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia as a “tangible step” towards achieving the institution’s goals and vision.

Speaking during the signing last week at SINU’s Kukum Campus, Professor Aqorau described the MOU as a “catalyst” that will enable the university to transform their vision into action, harness the potential of students and faculties and in turn, having a great impact in the community and beyond.

The signed MOU outlined a 10 years partnership between SINU and Australia and aims to develop and establish sustainable links with Australian universities, foster collaborative research programs, trainings, strengthen governance, foster civil engagement and nurture security and development cooperation in the country.

Professor Aqorau further stated the MOU sets the direction towards the vision he has for the university since his inauguration.

“A vision of an institution that can be a beacon of hope, an oasis of learning, and a leader of innovation. We aspire to develop a university that espouses zero tolerance for abuse and corrosion of systems, with a keen interest in emerging technologies and the power of ICT to achieve efficiencies, improve the efficacy of teaching, and enhance all processes within the organization” he said.

Aiming to provide world class education, leading in research and innovation and fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect, Aqorau admitted that these can be accomplished through the assistance of donors like Australia.

Also speaking during the signing, Australia’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Rod Hilton said they are grateful to be partnering with the institution to strengthen the education sector as they recognise its socio-economic impacts.

“By working together, we can unlock new opportunities, address common challenges, and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce that is so essential to diversify the economy, build prosperity, and foster a more inclusive dynamic society” Hilton said.

Hilton said the Australian Government is honoured to help the University to achieve it visions, goals and advance the nation.