Silver Lake security arrested over alleged $44k robbery.

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A security guard of the Silver Lake pub has been arrested over the alleged robbery of $44,000.

The arrest was made on April 23.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso during the Commissioner’s weekly conference yesterday said a male victim was allegedly robbed at the Silver Lake night club by security guards on the early morning of April 10, 2021.

Vaevaso said reports say three security guards approached the victim while he was on his way out of the club.

The allegation said the three securities approached the victim, kicked his leg and assaulted him; as a result of that attack the victim fell on the ground, that is when the securities took his bag and escaped.

Vaevaso said the victim went to the Silver Lake night club with his friends on the evening of April 9, 2021 to have few beers, and as they entered into the entrance, they were checked by the securities and the securities took his bag and left it with a female who worked at the bar for safe-keeping.

Police also alleged that the securities already discovered during their check that a huge amount of money was in the bag.

Meanwhile around 5am the next morning the victim with his friends decided to leave the club, and the victim went to the bar to get his bag while his friends were waiting at the car for him.

Vaevaso said the incident was immediately reported to the Henderson police and on April 23, the first suspect was arrested while the other two suspects are still at large.