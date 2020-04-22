SIFF to apply for OFC relief fund

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE Solomon Islands Football Federation has confirmed its intentions to apply for the Oceania Football Federation Solidarity fund, stipulated for relief during this COVID-19 pandemic.

SIFF President, William Lai told SunSPORTS that the NZD$50, 000 approximately SBD249, 902 money will be used within specific areas towards the national sport.

“The country yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case, which leaves us plenty of time to apply for this funding as appropriate,” Mr Lai said.

“The money in specific must be used also in specific areas.

The OFC Solidarity Fund was developed in order to support staff, volunteers, players, coaches, referees and the wider football community across Oceania during this difficult time, OFC said.

OFC announced on March 9 that OFC football activities across the Pacific would be suspended until at least May 6 following news of the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

That decision was made to ensure OFC played their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

These include countries that are directly affected by the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold recently.

“The grant, which is part of the OFC FIFA FORWARD funding, has been designed to cover four key areas, including food and hygiene packets, loss of income, medical allowances and self-isolation costs.

Meanwhile, the SIFF President has forwarded queries to his Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Paia for more details on how the funds will be used; however, there was no response before this paper went to print last night.

OFC 11 Association football member countries are American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Advertisements

Share









39 Shares