SIFF stages Futbol4life festival

THE Just Play department within the Solomon Islands Football Federation held its first Pikinini Futbol4life festival yesterday at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara.

More than 300 children in Honiara took part in the festival. The children participated in small-sided games while the coaches presented key messages such as a healthy lifestyle which is the theme of the day.

The children were divided into their respective categories ranging from Under-8 to Under-14.

The festival also marks the end of the week-long Just Play Coordinators’ workshop held in Honiara.

This is a monthly event and the next Pikinini Futbol4life festival is set to take place on Saturday 28 March at the SIFF academy field.

A young girl controls the ball as her team mate looks on from behind

Young footballers participating in the Futbol4life festival

Through the OFC Just Play Programme children and adolescents are empowered to advocate as agents for change, supporting the development of positive behaviour practices and the enhancement of resilience among their peers and community. Programme seeks to address the following core areas:

• Child Survival— by reducing the risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases, and engaging children and adolescents on a range of health issues;

• Education— by facilitating the development of important life skills applicable both on and off the ﬁeld, including the acceptance of rules, decision-making, teamwork, respect and play;

• Gender Equality— by changing perceptions towards women and girls, and creating pathways to empower of women and girls to realize their human right;

• Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)—By supporting the development of positive WASH behaviours and practices in schools, communities and in times of emergencies;

• Child Protection and Social Inclusion—By challenging harmful social norms and stereotypes, and creating pathways to empower those disadvantaged on the basis of their gender, identity or ability to realize their human rights; and

• Emergency— by building resilience and supporting the emotional recovery of children and adolescents following natural disasters and conflict implemented by the OFC Social Responsibility Department alongside key partners the Australian Government, New Zealand Government, UEFA Foundation for Children, Football Federation Australia and UNICEF. – SIFF Media

