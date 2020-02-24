High- Performance workshop

Advertise with Islandsun

By PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

THE National Hosting Authority (NHA) High – Performance, Champions workshop for all national sporting federations was held yesterday.

The workshop was an opportunity to enhance national athletes, coaches and staffs on a more efficient approach towards sports science and development.

The High – Performance initiative was brought following consultations in mid-2018.

Through its journey since then it has conducted over 89 consultation meetings and workshops within 18 months, with reviews of national federations and other stakeholders.

“Our information was a more positive and focus on support for federations in the country,” High-Performance expert, Aaron Alsop explained.

“A total of 8 presentations to get athletes and coaches together with federation staffs to be more familiarise with the programme.

The Government through NHA board made approval for High – Performance programs and budget in build up towards Pacific Games 2023.

Yesterday’s workshop also was to get federations to meet and greet the Solomon Island Sports Leadership Institution (SISLI) staff and volunteers from Australia.

