SIEC warns against misinformation on social media

BY INDY MAEALASIA

THE Solomon Islands Electoral Commission has issued a reminder to public, emphasising the importance of verifying information found on social media platforms such as Facebook ahead of the upcoming election.

As misinformation have been circulating widely on social media in regards to the election, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jasper Anisi explained that the hour-long talkback shows on Sundays and radio programme on Tuesdays and Thursdays at SIBC is primarily to provide the right information.

He assured the public throughout the country that tuning in to these shows and programs would allow them to have their questions addressed and clarified by the SIEC Team.

Anisi stressed that the SIEC’s Communication Department Anisi is responsible for ensuring updated information is continuously provided.

Additionally, he urged candidates to familiarize themselves with the candidate handbook to effectively conduct their campaigns and provide appropriate guidance to their voters.