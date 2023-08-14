SIEA to end load-shedding by October

Advertise with Islandsun

Solomon Power would like to once again thank our valued Honiara customers and residents for your patience and understanding during this period of load shedding.

Our available generation capacity is currently 10.3 MW compared to a possible maximum demand of up to 16 MW in Honiara. There is still a shortfall of about 5.7 MW that we cannot provide for at this stage.

A local SIEA engineer assisted a contractor to repair one of the faulty generators

Our recovery plans that will result in the ceasing of the load shedding by October are on track.

Below are some photos of the works currently being done on two of the generators at Lungga Power Station, one of which is currently undergoing a major overhaul.

During a major overhaul, additional parts may require replacement and in such cases, urgent orders will have to be placed, which can cause further delays in the forecasted re-commissioning dates for the machines.

If there are no further additional unforeseen parts required, we hope to have this generator back online by the end of August. All the parts that we have ordered and received are correct and are being used in the overhaul work currently ongoing.

The return of this generator would further increase our generation capacity to 13.3 MW by the end of August and would provide much easing (shortening) of the load shedding.

Solomon Power engineers at the power station

We also have in the country since July, service engineers for our Man Diesel and Wartsila generators doing work on these generators and are being supported by our staff.

Also below are photos of the radiator required for one of the generators at Honiara Power Station. This was airlifted into the country with the assistance of the Australian High Commission here in Honiara, for which Solomon Power is very appreciative.

We have also progressed with our plans to have additional generation capacity installed. Taking into consideration shipping lead times, installation, and tests; this is anticipated to be completed before the end of the year.

We will continue to share our load shedding notices on Facebook and through email for our post-paid customers. Should you wish to receive the notice by email, please reach out to us on 166 or 167. Please note that the load shedding schedules can be adjusted according to power demand and available generation capacity at certain periods for system stability reasons.

Solomon Power sincerely apologises for the inconveniences caused and we thank you once again for your patience and understanding.

Call us at 166 or 167 for further information and assistance as we are available 24/7 or send us an email at [email protected] and we will assist you.

-SIEA PRESS