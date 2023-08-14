BIG ONE AHEAD

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Islands national futsal team, Kurukuru has revealed that the boys are now stronger to compete at the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in October.

Kurukuru head coach Damon Shaw made the statement after finishing 6th at the Continental Futsal Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

“We are pleased with the first 15 minutes against Thailand, when we showed that we can compete and should even have been in the lead.

“We need to improve our fitness to compete at this level over a full game or tournament but that is something that will take time and I believe so much in the future of this team.

“However, the aim is World Cup qualification and it’s been another valuable outing in our preparation for the OFC Futsal Nations Cup,” Shaw posted after the tournament.

He further stated that, true champions show themselves after defeat, while expecting the team to bounce back in the next games before heading to New Zealand.

“The team is together and I know these boys will be stronger now.

“It’s always been the plan to play the toughest games and we’ll continue to do that until we reach their levels.

“We need 5-10 years of consistency, a strong league, regular international matches and a focus on children playing,” he stated.

Meanwhile Shaw thanked everyone for all the support, while looking forward to get back and continue with the work

“Something big coming soon too,” he said.