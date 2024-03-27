SIDP candidate for Savo-Russells,Salopuka, launches campaign strategy

With only 27 days left before the country goes to the polls, to elect the fifty members of parliament, candidates are now gearing up for the election by launching their campaign plans to their people.

Oliver Salopuka, the candidate representing the Solomon Islands Democratic Party in the CARE coalition, officially kicked off his campaign strategy vying to contest for the Savo/Russell seat at Marulaon village on Russell Islands over the weekend.

The theme of his launch is “Charting our future through inspiring leadership and teamwork for the development of Savo/Russells constituency”.

In his address, Salopuka expressed his readiness to assume the political leadership role that the community yearns for, driven by a deep concern for the well-being of future generations.

As a two-time runner-up candidate, Salopuka humbly announced his candidacy for the April 17 election, emphasising his determination to advocate for the rights of the people of Savo/Russell, who he believes have long been marginalised.

He said his primary focus once elected, include revitalising the Russell Islands Plantation, addressing issues faced by RIPEL workers, and facilitating the resettlement of vulnerable populations affected by climate change to safer locations.

“My overarching goal is to empower individuals to enhance their livelihoods across social, economic, physical, and spiritual dimensions, aligning with the vision of the Coalition for Accountability Reform and Empowerment (CARE) Party,” he said.

The candidate and his party were warmly received, with a dancing group from Karumulun village escorting them to the stage and Tikopeans, Nukufero presenting gifts as tokens of recognition.

The launch drew hundreds of supporters and voters, which ended in a vibrant celebration featuring entertainment from both the Russells and Savo communities.

By Richard Karima,

Stringer/ Russell Islands