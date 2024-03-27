3 candidates set to launch campaigns in South Vella la Vella next month

Dates have been set for three candidates who will be competing for the seat in South Vella La Vella constituency.

They are scheduled to launch their political campaigns next month, reaching out to their respective communities within the South Vella La Vella in Western Province.

The candidates include the former, Frederick Kologeto, Jacob Kwan, and Dr Hedric Kuboto Kaniki.

Kologeto will hold his campaign launch on Tuesday, April 2, at Barokoma village.

He will be representing the Solomon Islands People’s First Party (SIPFP).

Kaniki, running under the banner of the Solomon Islands United Party (SIUP), has also set a date for his campaign launch.

Kaniki confirmed on Sunday that his launch event will take place on Wednesday, April 4, in Eleoteve village.

When asked about his political launching date, Kaniki expressed his excitement and encouraged everyone to attend and participate in his launching and campaign.

Meanwhile, another candidate, Jacob Kwan, who is running independently, has confirmed that his political campaign will be held on Wednesday, April 3 in Supato village.

Kwan extended a warm invitation to the voters to witness his campaign kick-off.

These three candidates will join the others who have already completed their political launches.

Former MP Alex Lionel launched his campaign under the Democratic Alliance Party (DAP) banner with a symbolic knife at Maravari village on Wednesday, March 20.

Conrad Rore, an independent candidate, also launched his campaign on the same day in Eleoteve.

Ronald Ivupitu, representing the Solomon Islands Democratic Party (SIDP), held his political campaign launch at Vonunu on Thursday, March 21.

In total, South Vella La Vella constituency will see six candidates competing for the seat.

By Alfred Pagepitu

Stringer, Western province