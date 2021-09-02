SICCI launches ‘Bisnis for Vaccines’ campaign

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









The Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has launched a campaign with the aim to get private sector support to encourage and drive vaccination as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.

The “Bisnis For Vaccines” campaign will reward anyone who has received their first jab and those who are fully vaccinated with prizes following draws in the coming months, the Chamber said in a statement yesterday (Wednesday 1 September, 2021). Due to the current low take up rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Solomon Islands SICCI has decided to run this incentive with the support of the of businesses to focus the eligibility for the draw on those vaccinated from 1st September onward.

“SICCI has reached out to its members and a number of businesses operating in the country have already come on board to support by donating cash and other prizes for fort-nightly draws to drive this initiative forward.

“To register for the fort-nightly draws you must be partially or fully vaccinated from 1st September, 2021 and will be required to present your COVID-19 Vaccination card at the registration site. Registration site is at the SICCI Secretariat Office at Hyundai Mall, room 223 and Y-Sato Office at Commonwealth Street.

“At the time of registration, you will be required to show an ID card that has a photo on it which can be your NPF Card, Driver’s License, Voter Register Card or a Passport Bio page,” the SICCI statement said.

Prizes include:

$250 for those partially vaccinated (one draw per fort-night) $500 for those fully vaccinated (two draws per fort-night) Four (4) 10kg bag of rice for those partially vaccinated (first jab) Four (4) 20kg bag of rice those fully vaccinated (second jab)



The first draw will be made on Wednesday 15 September, 2021 and will be conducted by Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Sogavare as a show of support by Government to this private sector led initiative which aims to boost vaccination numbers among our citizens.

The draws will be conducted live through social media (Facebook) and winners will be contacted to collect their prizes.

Meanwhile SICCI encourages other businesses who are interested in participating directly in this effort to get in touch with the Chamber Secretariat.

“Our communities and our businesses face the reality of being shut down if we have even a single case in our communities, as such, leadership and support for Solomon Islanders getting their jab is necessary and should be a priority.

“The private sector and business are ready to support Government vaccinate the targeted population to keep our country safe from this deadly virus,” SICCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Natalina Hong, said.

“Vaccination is one of the main ways to protect our communities and businesses to reduce the possibility of community spread if and when our borders are reopened,” she added.

SICCI acknowledge the following business and companies who have come forward to support the “Bisnis For Vaccines” campaign:

Y-SATO Marine AJ & Blum Ltd BRED Bank Bank South Pacific (BSP) SolTuna Limited Reeves International ANZ Bank Solrice Limited Gold Ridge Mining Limited (GRML) South Pacific Oil (SPO) Fivesafe

Staff at the SICCI Secretariat will be hosting a live session on the SICCI Facebook page on Friday 3 September to respond to questions from the general public relating to the “Bisnis For Vaccines” campaign.

-SICCI Media