Auga lauds government for supporting Lau-Mbaelelea

BY NED GAGAHE

MEMBER of Parliament for Lau/Mbaelelea Augustine Auga Maeue has applauded the national government for continuing to support his constituency.

He said this support continues despite Lau-Mbaelelea being one of the largest constituencies in the country.

“Despite being among the largest constituencies in the Solomon Islands, the national government continues to support it through various development fronts especially in road construction, bridges and other sectors over the years.

“Mr Speaker, I thank the national government for the support to Lau Mbaelelea over the years. The constituency is one of the largest in the country in terms of population and boundary.

“The constituency has over 30,000 people, it comprises those who speaks Lau, Mbaelelea, Baegu and To’obaita dialects. It consists of four electoral wards. Ward six in west Mbaelelea, ward nine bordering North Malaita, ward 10 east Mbaelelea and ward 12 Lau Lagoon.

“Since coming into this government in 2014 one of the flagships is the road development from West Mbaelelea to east Mbaelelea. We are still continuing on despite financial constraint. Since then, there is no financial support received from the government through MID.

“This year 2023 we very lucky our name is in the 2023 budget, we received potion of funding for the roads. I highly commended the MID for what they have offered.”

Auga said the road is half way through and they hope to complete it in 2023.

“I will be committed to ensure that this road must be completed.

“The MID fundings are available to those that meets the requirement before accessing these fundings.

“Mr Speaker I always prepare to continue the same cooperation in 2023,” Auga said.