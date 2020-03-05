SI at risk of COVID-19 outbreak: Mua

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands is at a high risk of a Coronavirus -19 (COVID-19) outbreak, says Minister for Health Dickson Mua.

Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday 4th March, Mr Mua said there is a high risk of COVID-19 spread at global and regional levels and the impact risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in Solomon Islands is also high.

With this in mind, the ministry of Health and Medical Services has prepared a COVID-19 Operational Plan which Cabinet endorsed last Thursday,February 27.

“The COVID-19 Operational Plan summarises the activities that my ministry is undertaking both to prepare for the entry of COVID-19 into Solomon Islands, and to respond to the virus if it does enter the country.”

He said as part Ministry’s preparedness activities under the COVID-19 operational plan a great deal of work has been put into identifying suitable facilities that can be used for the quarantine of people entering the country who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

“Quarantine facilities are being established both and near the Henderson Airfield to enable prompt and safe quarantine of passengers should they need to be quarantine.

“We are also looking at establishing quarantine facilities at the provinces in the near future,” said Mua.

