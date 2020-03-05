Government approves another $6m for coronavirus preparedness

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands Government (SIG) has approved a contingency warrant funds of $6.6million last week to support the Ministry of Health prepare for entry of the coronavirus.

The approved amount of money indicates government’s commitment to keeping the country safe from the virus, says Dickson Mua, Minister for Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“The Solomon Islands government is committed to keeping Solomon Islands protected against potential threats and in response, approved contingency warrant funds totalling $6.6 million last week to support MHMS COVID-19 prevention and preparedness activities.

“Prevention and preparedness are key components of a strong foundation for the COVID-19 response, and contribute to a resilient Solomon Islands health systems, as well as building resilience in our communities.

“Preparedness activities include identifying command and control structures and reporting mechanism,” said Mr Mua.

He said it also involves preparation of plans and standard operating procedures, trainings of clinical and non-clinical staff including front-line workers at points of entry, ensuring that resources are ready and available and monitoring through enhanced surveillance activities.

“Preparedness activities are undertaken both at National and Provincial level as I speak,” said Mua.

