Sexual offence case adjourned

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a man accused of having sexual intercourse with an underage girl in 2022 has adjourned for April 19.

The suspect is expected to take his plea at this date.

In the previous hearing, defence sought an adjournment on April 11.

However, defence did not turn up on April 11 when the court was called at the magistrates court.

Remand warrant for the accused was extended.

It was alleged on May 22, 2022 at Namoliko Heights area, Vara Creek, the accused has sexual intercourse with the alleged victim, who was reportedly 10 years old at that time.

The matter was later reported to the police on October 21, 2022 and the defendant was charged accordingly.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Allan Tinoni act for accused.