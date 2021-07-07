Sentence for man guilty of raping daughter, July 9

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man found guilty of raping his own daughter on two separate occasions in 2016 will be sentenced this Friday after the court received sentencing and mitigation submission from prosecution and defence.

This is the case of a father, who is a school teacher by profession in one of the schools in Isabel, and was charged with two counts of rape pursuant to section 136F (1) (a) and (b) of the Penal Code [cap. 26], as amended by the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2016 (“the Amendment Act 2016”).

He denied the charges and a trial was conducted on his case where the court found him guilty as charged.

He then was convicted and is awaiting his sentence.

The first incident occurred on August 25, 2016, when the victim went to her father’s house to have some food during break-time and the second incident occurred after the class prep at night in September on that same year.

Prosecution said the man had sexual intercourse with his daughter twice in 2016 on different dates without the consent of the victim.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown on the case while the Public Solicitor’s office is representing the accused.