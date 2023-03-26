Second land reform awareness held for landowners of Bellona and Rennell

Advertise with Islandsun

BY IRWIN ANGIKI

A follow-up awareness on land recording was held for Honiara-based landowners of Rennell and Bellona province last week.

Wednesday’s session was for landowners of Bellona, and yesterday one was held for Rennell landowners.

This follows an initial session held at the UNDP office on February 17 this year, in which Honiara-based landowners of both Rennell and Bellona were introduced to the idea of registering their land with the land recording unit of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS).

This awareness on land recording is part of a nation-wide peacebuilding project spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with stakeholders including the World Vision, government ministries such as MLHS and Rural Development (MRD).

Land recording is an integral part of peacebuilding. It has been identified that land issues is one of the main factors of conflict in the country. And, one of the main issues relating to land is ownership.

This is theoretically mitigated by having the ownership recorded in official government records, which is kept with MLHS.

About 50 chiefs and community elders of Bellona convened for the two-hour workshop at Heritage Park Hotel on Wednesday evening.

MRD permanent secretary Dr Samson Viulu and team gave a presentation on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act which is being reviewed and amended, explaining the relevance of land recording towards the CDF plans of establishing constituency development growth centres (CDGC).

National Recorder for the MLHS Mary Tegavota revisited the process of registering and recording land with the participants.

Question & Answer segment of the programme followed, in which a heated debate over land ownership system of Bellona as opposed to the proposed land recording exercise ensued.

The workshop closed just before darkness, with many participants still not fully grasping the concepts which were intended for them to understand.

Some participants recommend further consultations.

It is understood that following yesterday’s workshop with Honiara-based landowners of Rennell, the team comprising UNDP, World Vision and MHLS personnel will revisit Rennell and Bellona to carry out a follow-up workshop.

Prominent landowner and community leader of West Rennell Richard Pautangata, speaking to Island Sun following the February-17 workshop, welcomed the idea of land recording and the awareness workshops.

“This initiative by the UNDP, World Vision and MLHS is very important in many aspects, not only just for peacebuilding.

“And, these trainings make aware the people of Rennell and Bellona the processes involved in registering and recording our lands, and know that these important information are stored with the rightful authority.

“Land recording will of course have its challenges, such as bring forth disputes, but this is expected in the search to find out who are the correct owners of lands in the two islands.

“Also, it will educate our youths on who the rightful landowners are, and teach them more on our cultures and traditions,” Mr Pautangata said.