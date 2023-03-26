China’s international development agency visits Solomon Islands

Advertise with Islandsun

BY IRWIN ANGIKI

China’s international development cooperation agency (CIDCA) has visited the Solomon Islands with more cooperation and assistance to look forward to.

The CIDCA delegation led by its Vice Chairman Mr Tang Wenhong held site visits to China-aided projects such as the Pacific Games stadium and dormitories, held discussions with government line ministries regarding development cooperation between the two countries, and signed an MOU with the government on Global Development Initiative (GDI).

According to the Chinese embassy, this MOU will lead to “cooperation in society and livelihood, health care, infrastructure, social governance, culture and sports, human resources and think-tank exchanges under the GDI framework”.

The CIDCA delegation also paid a courtesy visit on Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

In their discussions with the government, Mr Tang and his delegation gave detailed presentations on China foreign aid policies and practice.

“Since China and Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations in 2019, our bilateral cooperation has yielded tangible and fruitful outcomes, setting up a good example of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation for all developing countries in the world,” Tang said.

“As a good friend, reliable partner and genuine brother to Solomon Islands, China upholds the principles of mutual respect, friendly consultation, common development and no political conditions attached in its development cooperation with Solomon Islands.

“I am so happy and proud to see in my own eyes the China-aided projects such as the Pacific Games Stadium, SINU dormitories (Athletes Village) and rural development support covering all nine provinces have made important contribution to help SI in hosting PG2023, boost social-economic development of the country, and deepen friendship between China and SI.

“The CIDCA attaches great importance to the development cooperation with Solomon Islands, and will keep pursuing more tangible benefits for the people of Solomon Islands.”

The embassy reports that the CIDCA and Solomons’ government also “signed the Exchange of Notes on Sports Technical Assistance to support training of 80 Solomon Islands athletes in China for three months and sending Chinese coaches to train SI athletes before PG2023.

“The training includes: athletics, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, judo, table tennis and swimming.”

The CIDCA advises China’s government on foreign aid and ensures China’s aid programmes “achieve better coordination and greater impact”. It reports directly to the State Council.

Established in March 2018, the CIDCA “aims to formulate strategic guidelines, plans and policies for foreign aid, coordinate and offer advice on major foreign aid issues, advance the country’s reforms in matters involving foreign aid, and identify major programs and supervise and evaluate their implementation. Specific assignments will be allocated to different departments”, according to the CIDCA website.

CIDCA also supervises and evaluates the implementation of Chinese major programmes, such as the distribution of covid-19 vaccines and overseas infrastructure projects.