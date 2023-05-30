SDB2million for police vehicle

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is expecting $2 million from the Government to purchase six vehicles for the Pacific Games.

The RSIPF intends to acquire a total of 16 vehicles before the start of the Games, with plans to seek donor support for the remaining 10 vehicles.

These vehicles are specifically designed for events like the Pacific Games.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau informed the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament recently that the additional vehicles are necessary as approximately 200 Correctional officers will be collaborating with the RSIPF to ensure security for visitors during the Games.

Responding to the proposal, Independent Leader John Dean Kuku said the influx of vehicles will contribute to the traffic congestion already experienced in the city.

He made reference to the National Hosting Authority plans to purchase 400 vehicles responsible for transporting athletes and officials during the Games.

Commissioner Mangau acknowledged the anticipated challenges regarding traffic and emphasized the need for collaboration to manage the Games effectively.

He acknowledged that there is only one road available and stated that measures are being explored to address traffic issues during the opening and closing ceremonies.

Commissioner Mangau added that the RSIPF will work closely with the National Hosting Authority and the Games Organising Committee to provide security at the Games venues and villages.

While these plans are set to go, Member of Parliament for West Are Are, John Maneniaru, expressed concerns about the potential damage and attacks on the police vehicles due to the nature of their work.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the assets to reflect the RSIPF’s commitment to security. Karen Galokale, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services, acknowledged the ongoing challenge of governing vehicle usage and stated that they are constantly reviewing and strengthening their internal systems and discipline.