Solomon Airlines to commence Brisbane/Santo flights June 5th

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

National Carrier the Solomon Airlines is expected to commence operating Vanuatu flights from Brisbane to Santo and return as well as from the 5th of June.

This was confirmed by Solomon Airlines CEO Gus Kraus in a recent media conference.

The move is expected to strengthen furth further partnership with Vanuatu airline to capture the upcoming South Pacific games in November this year.

Mr. Kraus also spent an overnight trip to Vanuatu on Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th May 2023 to discuss further cooperation with his Vanuatu counterparts on areas of mutual interest.

“We probably anticipate second airbus probably by July 2023 at the very latest August in time hopefully to capture some of the SP games business.

“From the 5th of June 2023 we are operating Vanuatu flights from Brisbane to Santo and return as well as from the 5th of June we will extend our Vila overnight to overnight in Auckland, that’s been advised but we just want to strengthen the ties up.

In an earlier statement Mr Kraus said Vanuatu is a Pacific neighbour and Air Vanuatu a valued partner airline.

“We are seeing renewed and more comprehensive partnerships with our neighbouring Pacific Islands and other national carriers in our region, and as such in good times and in difficult times we can maximise opportunities and provide support to each other,” said Mr Kraus.

In January this year the CEOs of Solomon Airlines and Air Vanuatu met for two days of discussions to further their Melanesian ties and discuss greater cooperation between the national carriers.