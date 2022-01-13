Schools to benefit from new Israeli biogas system

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



MAIN national secondary schools across the country will benefit from an Israeli-designed Home BioGas System.

This new system is expected to significantly reduced their costs in purchasing gas for their cooking.

Israeli consul in Solomon Islands Leliana Firisua yesterday handed over the home gas system to James Kana, managing director of Ueniusuunu Agribusiness Group, who will be implementing the project with the schools.

Schools to benefit under the project operate under the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA).

According to Firisua, the initial 4.0 system are the chain of newly designed Home Biogas, which are now available in three categories – 2.0, 4.0. and 7.0.



An example of the Israeli designed Biogas system being implemented in Fiji.

“The first system of Home Biogas 4.0 will be implemented at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) operated Betikama Adventist College,” Firisua said.

He said from Betikama, the implementation team will move to Selwyn College (Anglican Church of Melanesia), St Joseph’s Tenaru (Catholic), Su’u National Secondary School (South Seas Evangelical Church) and then onto to Goldie College in Western Province, run by the Wesley United Church in Solomon Islands.

Firisua said Israeli designed this Biogas System to help Pacific Islands countries, including Solomon Islands, to fight the impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile, Kana said his Ueniusuúnu Agribusiness Group (UAG) is a rural based initiative that operates agribusiness from rural village communities to local and overseas market through a farmer membership group in Small Malaita.

He said the goal of the business is to commercially market local resources where innovative sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to generating income leads to quality standards of living and prosperity for rural farmers, their families and communities.



Implementing the biogas system in Fiji.

Kana said all identified Israeli technologies potential for Solomon Islands is planned for with his company, who will be heading the implementation of the clean green technology of the HomeBiogas Systems from this year.

“This includes other innovative technologies to be introduced to Pacific Island countries from Israel focusing mainly on Climate Change,” he explained.