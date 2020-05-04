Schools outside emergency zones to resume classes next week

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

UNDER Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development James Bosamata has confirmed during a government talk-back show on Sunday 3rd May that schools outside of emergency zones will resume classes as of May 11, 2020.

Mr Bosamata said while exam classes around the provinces resumed classes last week, remaining schools in the provinces should start today (May 4).

“On another update on Monday, May 11 all schools in Guadalcanal, East side all schools from GPPOL, Foxwood area and beyond and from the West side Aruligo and the rest of the schools should re-open except for Selwyn College and Tenaru schools will still remain close,” Bosamata said.

With regards to schools in the Western province schools in the Noro, Munda and Gizo areas also will resume on May 11 excluding Goldie college, Bosamata said.

Bosamata also said that students and teachers of those schools that will resume on May 11 should return to school this week so that classes can start on the date mentioned.

Meanwhile Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Jimmy Rodgers also clarified that schools in the emergency zones in Honiara, Shortland and Choiseul still remain closed until further assessments and consultations made before announcing when those schools will be re-open.

Bosamata also said that after the schools resumed the Ministry will revise the school calendar meaning there will be no school holiday in June.

Schools throughout the country were closed after a State of Emergency was declared due to the coronavirus.

