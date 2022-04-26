School assessment results will be released this month

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

RESULTS of the assessments carried out by the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development ENDOC team will be made public end of this month.

This was revealed by the Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Education James Bosamata.

“The ENDOC education has started this assessment on schools,” Bosamata said.

“And they have started with schools in Honiara and the report will be produced by the end of this month to tell of what the assessment discovered in terms of schools readiness and preparedness for schools opening,” he added.

Bosamata said regarding reopening of schools it was affected by the current surge of the covid-19 cases but advised parents to listen out for future announcement.

He added by appealing to unvaccinated teachers who are eligible to get their jabs to vaccinate as soon as possible and also those who are due for second jab.

“If they do not comply to this no jab no job policy, they will not be allowed to enter classrooms.

“Currently the MEHRD is working together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services on the Pfizer vaccine roll out at schools.”