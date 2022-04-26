Bomb team meets with visiting Japanese Delegation

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) met with the Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Japanese delegation upon their visit to Hells Point today 26 April 2022.
Speaking during the visit, Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Anthony Veke acknowledged the important work the government of Japan is doing by its continued support and assistance in dealing with the unexploded ordnance (UXOs).”
Minister Veke said this is an establishment that has recently received dedicated support from the Japanese government to achieve its goals.
“Our government is committed to ensure that this EOD unit remains an integral part within the RSIPF.”
“However, it is only fair to say that the technicality and specialty of this unit will require outside expertise and support to deliver. And therefore, we greatly appreciate all the support that has been rendered,” Minister Veke said.
Mr Veke said this funding assistance will not be taken lightly, but with deep praise and admiration.
“This support will greatly compliment the ongoing work that the Australian government is currently engaged in with the EOD unit.”
“Thank you to the vice minister for Foreign Affairs for your visit to this establishment. Please be assured that my government will forever be grateful to what the government of Japan has done for us in terms of our social, economic and security development programs,” he added.