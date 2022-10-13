SCALE supports Bonale and Adakoa projects

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

THE USAID SCALE programme continues to support Adakoa Fisheries project in East Malaita and Bonale Pineapple Factory in West Kwaio constituency.

Premier Daniel Suidani recently told the public of Auki after Malaita Province Infrastructure Advisory Committee (MPIAC) held its 18th meeting with Green Power Technology under the SCALE program last week.

“We have a meeting with the SCALE and they assured us of their strong support behind Adakoa fisheries and Bonale pineapple factory project as well as other projects they earmarked for the province,” he said.

Suidani said recently a team from SCALE visited the communities of Arabala and Bina within Bonale area in West Kwaio and had fruitful discussions with them on the pineapple project.

He said the project is progressing and a team of advisors will be in the province next month to pursue further development progress of the project.

Suidani said during the meeting as well they discussed Adakoa fisheries project which is one of the priority projects under USAID SCALE.

He said discussion on the project reached its construction stage where work on the project will soon be unfolded.

Suidani said progress is also on other USAID SCALE projects in the province like Gwaigeo processing facility and Auki Cold Storage facilities as well as Luaniua wharf in MOI.

The premier assured of MPG’s strong support behind projects and activities of the SCALE program in Malaita province.