Director of Neptune Gale ordered to appear before court

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

HIGH court judge Justice Maelyn Bird has adjourned the case of the Director of Neptune Gale to October 31 for mention to allow Prosecution time to prepare the consent order for payment.

The company’s director, Timothy, is facing charges under marine laws.

This is for allegedly allowing his vessel, MV Neptune Gale, to operate without valid documents.

Justice Bird also made directions for Timothy to be summoned to appear on that date.

Public Prosecutor Olivia Manu informed the court yesterday that the prosecutor in carriage of the case, Vernon Taupongi, is currently in Auki for court circuit and sought adjournment to allow prosecution time to prepare the consent order.

Ms Manu said Prosecution has just received the draft consent order for payment this week from the Director of SIMSA and the prosecutor in carriage need time prepare the orders and have them filed to the court.

Marine authorities claimed MV Neptune Gale did carry passengers without a passenger safety certificate around November 2014.