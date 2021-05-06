Sacked captain trains SolAir pilots

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Airlines has engaged its sacked former Chief Executive Officer, Ron Sumsum to train two local pilots Steve Aumanu Junior and Alex Takola to handle the new Twin Otter.

A senior officer in the Airlines confirmed this after sources claimed the company employed Sumsum to pilot the new Twin Outer.

However, the Airline Officer confirmed that Captain Ron Sumsum is not employed by Solomon Airlines, rather he works for Civil Aviation Authority of Solomon Islands (CAASI).

“Captain Sumsum is being engaged by Solomon Airlines as a flight trainer, specifically to train our local Pilots on the Garmin 950 avionics equipment that this New Twin Otter has in its flight,” the Airline officer said.

The Airlines officer said Sumsum had been training the two local pilots since last month and they are ready to fly the plane.

Solomon Airlines sacked Captain Sumsum in 2016 over allegations not known to media.