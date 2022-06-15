Ruling on Vokiaâ€™s case today

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE ruling on the stay proceeding on the case of Member of Parliament for North East Guadalcanal Constituency Ethel Vokia, and her husband Jamie Vokia with the Member of the Provincial Assembly Rose Tala and two others will be made today.

This is on whether or not the matter can be heard in the Magistrate court or the High Court.

The MP and all the four defendants are facing charges relating to the alleged incident that occurred during the 2019 National General Election (NGE) for bribery offences.

MP Vokia faces two charges one election Bribery: Contrary to Section 126 (1) (a) and (b) (ii) of the Elector act 2018 and conspiracy to defeat justices and interference with witness: Contrary to Section 116(b) of the panel code 9Cap26) to be read with section 21 (a) of the Penal Code (cap 26)

While Jamie Lency Vokia, Rose Tala, Moses Beason and Polycarp Peresini are charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interference witness.

All accused were released on bail â€“ MP Vokia on cash bail of $1,000, Lency Vokia $500 while other three accused were released on principal bail of $500.

Geitaba Waletofea of the Office of the Director Public Prosecution is prosecuting.