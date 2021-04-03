RSIPF warns public of bomb blasting east of Honiara

Advertise with Islandsun

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting live demolition of bombs at the Hells Point, in Alligator Creek, east of Honiara from the 7to 8April 2021

Supervising Officer In-charge (OIC) of EOD, Staff Sergeant Peter Ririvere said the Hells Point Demolition Range in Central Guadalcanal area will be active from 8am to 12 mid-day on both days.

“Fishermen, farmers, hunters and the general public in the Henderson, Alligator Creek and Tenaru School areas are warned to keep out from Hells Point while the Operation is in progress.”

Staff Sergeant Ririvere explains, “This is a normal EOD task aimed at reducing the amount of unexploded ordnances stored at the site to a minimum level. The bombs were collected from various areas in Solomon Islands more especially around Henderson, Lungga and Alligator Creek areas in Guadalcanal Province.”

“The Air Traffic Control Tower at Honiara International Airport will coordinate the firing of each serial. No serial is to be fired without specific air clearance and permission from Honiara Air Traffic Control Tower,” Staff Sergeant Ririvere said.

He adds that an EOD Operator/Technician from the RSIPF EOD team will be posted at the control tower during this operation from the actual times of the Demolition and completion time.”

—RSIPF