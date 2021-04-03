Bus-driver in hit-and-run incident face trial on Tuesday

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

HEARING of evidence into the case against the bus-driver accused of causing death on a pedestrian will commence on April 6 2021 before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

The accused Konge Diau denied the charge against him and a trial was set to April 6, where the prosecution will call their witnesses to give evidence in court in regards to the incident.

The accused Konge was charged for a hit and run incident at the Henderson area on July 2020 where a man died as a result.

Prosecution said the deceased was with his wife and their teenage boy on board a pick-up truck travelling from Honiara’s main market heading back home. The deceased is believed to have taken some alcohol before he and his family boarded the vehicle. On their way passing the Lungga Bridge, East of Honiara, the deceased asked his wife to give him some money. His wife gave him $100.00.

Police said they stopped at the shops in the Lungga area and the deceased went into one of the shops and bought some goods before they drove out again heading in the easterly direction.

Police said just opposite the Island Night Club in the Henderson area, the deceased asked the driver of the motor vehicle to stop.

As the driver was about to stop the deceased suddenly jumped out of the truck, without looking for incoming vehicles from both lanes. It is believed that he ran straight into the main road, as one vehicle was approaching from the westerly direction. Police said when the deceased crossed the road, a 15-seater mini bus travelling at high speed from the easterly direction unfortunately hit the deceased and it is believed he died instantly