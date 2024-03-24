RSIPF prepares for hotspots on Malaita for polling day

BY SAMIE WAKORI

Police will maintain a heavy presence in hotspots around Malaita province during the April 17 polling day.

Malaita provincial police commander Lesley Kili said several hotspots have been identified by police on the island of Malaita.

Kili in his talk at Sulufoloa/Ata market this week said one of the hotspots is within Ata in Baegu/Asifola constituency.

“Police at the moment are aware of hotspot areas around the province. Hotspots are places that registered election related commotions in the past or threats.

“Like for some constituencies, disturbances had experienced in various polling stations during the registration process and even objection and omission.

“Even some places had posed threats that police are aware-on. And place as such, heavy police presence will be in those areas to make sure a peaceful election,” he said.

Kili said this is also to ensure there will be no threat or any form of influence on voters, election officials, electoral processes and general public at large during polling

“We are preparing and we will send officers to the hotspot areas during the election to monitor threats and disturbances,” he said.

Kili also said that from now till April 17, Auki police will continue to visit communities in the province with awareness programmes on NGE.

He said this is important for people to understand electoral laws and processes and support police to ensure a successful election for Malaita province.