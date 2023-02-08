Road repairs should begin, contractors already awarded on Jan 12: PS Maesiola

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

WORK on the deteriorating roads in Honiara should start after the Central Tender Board awarded contracts to three companies on January 12, this year.

They are EMCO company, Solomon Sheet Steel and Xiao.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary, Stephen Maesiola told media yesterday that EMCO was awarded contract to work on Honiara highway lot 1 from Henderson to Vura junction.

He said for Honiara lot 2 from Vura to White River, CTB already awarded contract to SSS Company.

Maesiola said for Naha to Kolaridge road, CTB awarded contract to Xiao company

He said these companies have been informed of their award letters and work should be started on these roads.

Furthermore, Maesiola said for Honiara feeder roads both sealed and unsealed, scoping work has completed by their team at Central Project Implementation Unit (CPIU).

He said they are now seeking quotes from the contractors who are interested.

“After that, formality of contractors will come through Ministerial Tender Board and the Central Tender Board.

“In the meantime, CPIU and Ministry of Finance compliance team have worked on the package for these feeder roads,” he said.

Maesiola said as soon as that is done, they should formalize the contracts and work should start straight after.