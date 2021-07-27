Review of PPIA soon

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JARED KOLI

THE Political Party Commission will soon carry out a nationwide consultation on the review of the Political Party Integrity Act 2014.

Political Parties Commission Registrar Jasper Highwood Anisi said as part of the review process, due nationwide consultations will be undertaken, to ensure the voices of people are being captured as part of this process.

He said once the review is approved by the cabinet, they will conduct the consultation stage, hopefully early next year.

“The Office of the Registrar has forwarded to a caucus paper to the Prime Minister’s Office, which sets out the review of the said Act.

"We want to prepare it before the next election so that the gaps which was experienced in 2014 and 2019 NGE to be addressed," he said

Mr Anisi said the Commission want to reach out to every province but it also depend on funds for this exercise.

“But with the limited budget we have we will try to reach out to the provinces,” he said.

However, the Political Parties Registrar said they will also call out for submission from citizens to write to them their views if the consultation did not reach them.

“If people think they can contribute to the government, they can write to us and tell their views. It does not mean that the government can go down to you all the time, we are here and you can write to us and tell us your views,” Mr Anisi said.

He adds if they see good submission, they will acknowledge it and work on it.

“Especially when it comes to things like reviewing an Act, citizens need to be part of it. You need to claim it as this belongs to you and for your good.

“You might not know the effects of it but politics affects daily life of citizens, it is like the air you breath, though you don’t want it but it will affect you because someone is making a decision on your behalf, and it will affect you. As such, citizens must participate on this,” he said.

Anisi said they have just forward caucus paper to the Special Secretary to Prime Minister because it has to first get approval from the caucus before it goes to the cabinet.

Prime Minister will present to the caucus.

