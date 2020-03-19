Result negative

Advertise with Islandsun

Relief as first of three samples dismisses COVID-19 fears, country awaits two more

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO



SOLOMON Islands is breathing easier as the first result returns negative, but we’re not out of the woods yet as results to two later samples are still yet to be heard of.

The result was received from the ministry of health’s partner, the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) based in Melbourne, Australia.

Permanent Secretary for Health Pauline McNeil says, “The public can now be rest assured that the result of the first suspected case is negative with no detection of coronavirus.

“The MHMS is awaiting result of other two (2) samples sent to Australia last week.

“General public will be informed when the result of these two (2) samples when available.”

Mrs McNeil said while the result is pleasing, the ministry of health is calling on public to remain vigilant and continue to practise good hygiene.

“Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands with clean water and soap at all times or use hand sanitizer, eat more fruits and vegetables, avoid crowded gatherings, maintain social distance at least one (1) metre apart and avoid non-essential travelling to coronavirus affected countries,” she said.

