Report on missing money yet to finish

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Police Media unit says the Professional Standard Internal Investigation is yet to finalize their report and findings into the mission one-link exhibit money.

Police said the internal investigation is currently ongoing and is progressing well.

The media unit said PSII investigators will finalize the full report of evidence and will send it to the DPP’s office for advice on the appropriate charges to be laid on the officer”, Police said.

This is in relation to the missing $300,000 cash money recovered from the Director of One-link Pacifica during police investigations early last year that had gone missing while under the safe custody of the police.

The missing exhibit money had sparked public outcry with the police saying they are taking the matter seriously and condemning the actions by the particular officer involved.

However, months after launch of investigations, it is yet to be finalized.

Some members of the public speaking to Island Sun this week said the delay does not speak well of the organization as most cases involving police officers, have not been heard or been dealt with properly.

The concerned people said when the incident occurred, police said they will prioritize the case, but now it has been months.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the police will prioritize the investigation and he himself will wait on the PSII to quickly investigate the matter, as it is of public interest.

“I am really upset of the action undertaken by one of our officers, as such the behavior and attitude will tarnish the integrity and trust of the organization to our communities.

“The exhibit money was transferred from the Honiara exhibit storage to the Police Headquarter exhibit facility for safe keeping and just in October last year, we have discovered that whole of the money was missing”, Mangau said.

He said it will be a thorough investigation looking at all avenues on how the money is missing or stolen from the exhibit facility and will also be looking at the possible recovery of the missing money.