Junior Lusibaea to apply for bail

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Defence Counsel representing Jimmy Junior Lusibaea will make an application for bail to the court on behalf of his client.

George Gray notified the court yesterday and confirmed filling of affidavits supporting the bail applications.

High Court Judge Justice Maelyn Bird then adjourned the matter to April for the bail application and that all documents for bail must be filed by March 31.

Jimmy Junior Lusibaea is faced with one count of murder in relation to an incident that occurred at the Henderson area on December 6 2020.

It was alleged that a fast-moving vehicle hit the deceased in front of the Island Night Club in the Henderson area during an argument and rock throwing incident between two parties.

Prosecution said the accused drove a double cabin Hilux at high speed to and fro in front of the Club area when he allegedly hit the deceased.

It was also alleged that other properties including the Island Night Club building and a vehicle was also damaged

The deceased after being hit was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara by his relatives but died shortly afterwards.

Prosecution said following the incident, a reconciliation was made between the two parties, and compensation paid to the deceased’s family.

Public Prosecution appears for the crown while Public Solicitor George Gray represents the accused in court.