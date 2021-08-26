Report home violence during lockdown: Police

Advertise with Islandsun

Police are reminding public residing within the Emergency Zone from Poha to Aligetor Bridge to report any form of domestic violence during the 36-hour lockdown from August 29-31, 2021.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “If you are experiencing domestic violence during the lockdown and fearful for your safety, it is important that you seek help. If you are unable to call, please seek assistance from police or emergency patrols or go to your nearest police checkpoints and ask for help.

“Domestic violence and gender-based violence are everyone’s responsibility, especially during this challenging time when we need to work together as a community to support each other.

“It is important to call your family, friends and neighbours, and check if they are okay during the lockdown. Make sure to check on people you know who might be more vulnerable, including people with disabilities. If you hear anything that makes you concerned that someone is experiencing violence please seek help.

“Think about where you will stay during the lockdown. Make sure you have phone credit to make a call. Please call the police on phone 23666 or free toll 999. You can call the SAFENET 132 hotline, family support centre on 20619 or you can seek help from a police or emergency patrol. Let us work together with the government through the Ministry of Health to fight against Covid-19.”

–POLICE MEDIA