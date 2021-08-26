Landowners ransack logging camp

Advertise with Islandsun

A group from a village in Shortland Islands ransacked a logging company removing some valuable company properties onAugust 23, 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said the landowners acted because they were not happy with the licensee of the company.

Lenialu said the landowners claim that the logging company operated beyond demarcated boundaries or simply trespassing.

He said police are investigating the matter. If police are satisfied with the investigation, then arrest and laying of charges will happen soon.

Lenialu said, “I would like to make it very clear here that police respond to such matters because it is a crime. Any disappointment there is a proper way of doing it. Such actions taken by the villagers in this particular case is already a criminal act and police will not tolerate it.

“I appeal to parties involved in this matter to refrain from taking the laws into your own hands and allow police to deal with the issue. Good if those valuable properties belonging to the company be returned.

“Those who have information please assist police officers at Kulitanai Police Station. Kulitanai can be contacted on phone 44127 or call the police free toll line on phone 999,” says Lenialu.

–POLICE MEDIA