Relationship between Kira Kira Hospital and SINU intact

The Makira Ulawa Provincial Health Minister, Benson Piringi has denied media report about a rift in relationship between the Kira Kira Hospital and the Solomon Islands National University’s School of Nursing in Honiara.

He said in an interview on July 5, 2021 in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital, that he was disappointed with the report because it had spoiled the hospital’s good image.

Mr Piringi added the Health Division of the Provincial Ministry of Health and Medical Services which had carried out an investigation had found no elements of truth in the media reports.

“I had reported that the SINU School of Nursing would no longer be sending its students to Kira Kira Hospital to get practical experiences in the future.

“And the decision to black-list Kira Kira Hospital as training avenue for nurses, were based on credible reports that senior male hospital nurses had involved some of the recent group of SINU female student nurses on alcohol drinking sprees and were engaged in un-ethical behaviours at work place”.

Piringi said, however as the Health Division had found no elements of truth in its investigation, the relationship between SINU and Kira Kira Hospital stays intact.

By George Atkin

Kira Kira