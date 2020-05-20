Quarantine centres 300 beds short

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

THE country’s institutional quarantine facilities are short of 300 beds, with only 110 beds currently available.

This was confirmed by Loti Yates, Director of the National Disaster Management Office.

Mr Yates said camp management and instructional quarantine facilities is one very important component of their operation which is currently up and running in the country.

“As far as our capability concerns, NHA goes back to National Hosting Authority and also KGVI goes back to education.

“It leaves us with about 300 beds short on our quarantine facilities.

“We are left with GBR and VIMO apartments now may be up to 110 beds available. Securing another six beds at airport motel so our capability now and as far as quarantine facilities concerned, we can accommodate up to 120 people.

“So, if we are expecting a bigger number to come in, we have to look further more for quarantine facilities,” he said.

Yates revealed the above sentiments at the recent talkback show on covid-19 updates at the Solomon Island Broadcasting Corporation.

Chair of the COVID-19 Over sight Committee and Secretary of Cabinet James Remobatu said the latest Travel advisory number-two issued on May 14, 2020 stressed the first repatriation flight for stranded nationals in Australia and New Zealand is tentatively scheduled for May 26.

Mr Remobatu adds, the government is also looking at repatriating nationals in covid-19 free Vanuatu, and Fiji thereafter.

He said upon their return all passengers will undergo the mandatory 28-day quarantine in the state’s identified quarantine facilities.

