Puna urges Japan to share relevant information

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

THE Secretary General of Pacific Islands Forum has called on the government of Japan to share relevant information proposed plan to discharge over a million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Speaking on the third briefing on Tuesday afternoon Henry Puna said the region’s unequivocal need for information as being key to safeguard the Blue Pacific as a nuclear-free zone.

While appreciative of the information being shared by Japan, Secretary General Puna reiterated. I appeal to the Government of Japan to continue to share the relevant information in its totality, and within agreed timelines,” he said.

Puna said the information are important as far as the Blue Pacific is concern when comes to the Transboundary impact of the proposed plan.

He said Pacific Island leaders require nothing less than full and complete disclosure of all information and evidence to enable decision makers to fully understand the nature and extent of the impact, and to enable Pacific Island Forum to make a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the impacts of the proposed ALPS water discharge.

“As reiterated by Forum Foreign Ministers on 27 July, the region is actively pursuing efforts to advance Forum Leaders’ commitments to international consultation, international law, and independent expertise to provide guidance and verifiable scientific assessments. To accelerate efforts, the Forum will engage independent experts to support the region’s efforts over the next months,” Puna said.

He is optimistic that there will be ways to address Pacific concerns to reach “solutions that are based on science, and consistent with legal and moral obligations.