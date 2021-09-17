Bangladeshi stabbed, attacker still at large

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A Bangladesh national is recovering following an attack on the night of September 11 at the Border-line area.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau revealed during a press conference yesterday the Bangladesh national and his wife own a shop at the Borderline; around 11pm on September 11 after closing their shop, they went to a nearby shop for a mobile top-up when the incident occurred.

Reports obtained by Police said after doing their mobile top-up, the couple returned and on their way, they were approached by the suspect asking for money.

The Bangladesh responded that he had no money as the money he had was already spent on the top-up. It was at that time the suspect became angry and pushed the victim’s wife several times. Seeing what happened the victim intended to assist his wife when the suspect pulled out a screw driver and stabbed him on the neck.

Mangau said the suspect then stabbed the victim on his mouth; the weapon went inside the victim’s mouth and broke on of his teeth.

Mangau said police were alerted and the Bangladeshi was taken to Hospital for medical attention and reports received said that the victim’s condition is now stable.

After the incident the suspect left the scene and is yet to be arrested.

“The suspect is still at large and I appeal to the suspect to surrender himself to the police. You cannot hide and stay in fear from the police. I appeal to those who present at the time of the incident to assist my investigators with information about the stabbing incident.” Mangau said

Meanwhile Mangau said investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and call on surrounding communities to assist police in their investigations.