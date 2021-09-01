Public thanked for support during lockdown

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

AUTHORITIES have lauded the Honiara public for their cooperation during the 36-hour lockdown that ended 6am yesterday.

Incident Controller, Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr Nemia Bainivalu thanked people for their cooperation in making the lock-down a success.

“I thank members of the public within the Honiara Emergency Zones for cooperation and adhering to lock-down regulations,” Bainivalu told reporters.

“And also for assisting us in the various emergencies that happened and for their cooperation during our simulation exercises with health teams that went into communities,” he added.

He said the Health ministry appreciated its partner ministries and stakeholders for making the lockdown a success.