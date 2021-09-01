Police to deal with detained logging craft

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE says they are waiting on the Director of Public Prosecution for advice before they can deal with the detained logging craft intercepted during the lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner Simpson Pogeava stated this yesterday.

He said currently police are dealing with the 32 people arrested while the issue of the detained vessel awaits the DPP’s advice.

He said they are working with stakeholders and the ship owner on paper works that need to be forwarded to the DPP’s office.

Police Maritime patrols intercepted the landing craft outside of the Solfish area at Lunga at 8:35pm on Sunday night August 29 when the simulated lockdown was already active for Honiara..

From there the landing craft then escorted to the police Maritime at Aola to be kept awaiting further advice from the rightful authorities.