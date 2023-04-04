Premier’s case moved to April 13

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case against the Premier of Temotu Clay Soalaoi Forau will come back in court on April 2023 for mention.

This is to allow defence lawyer Jim Seuika and the Prosecution sort out issues regarding the charges before any trial date can set on the matter.

Principal Magistrate Fatimah Taeburi then adjourned the case to April 13 2023.

Premier Forau was alleged of converting $358,890 for cocoa and coconut funding under the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock for his personal benefit when he was the MP.

The allegation said in 2012 payments were raised to assist farmers in Temotu VATUD constituency for Cocoa and Coconut assistance fund, on August 9 2012 an amount of $164,131 for cocoa assistance and $186,759 for coconut totaled up to $358, 890 was paid into the VATUD constituency account.

It was alleged that farmers who applied for those two funding did not receive any assistance from Forau and then reported the matter to the Police for investigation.

Mr Forau was arrested in Honiara when he came for his official duties and charged for the alleged conversion offence.