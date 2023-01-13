Premier Tabe names executive

By EDDIE OSIFELO
PREMIER Tongoua Tabe on Wednesday named his ministerial line-up to lead Choiseul province for the next four years.
This was following his election as the new premier on Monday, after defeating David Deva, 10-6 during the election.
Tabe was given a full responsibility to lead the 30,000 people of the province after being bestowed with a shell money (Jiku Kesa).
Tabe said his government is still working on their policy.
He said it should be ready in few weeks’ times.
“We want to launch a do-able and realistic plan, priorities, policy; hence, we are now consulting our key stakeholders to help my consultative executive government,” he said.
The ministerial arrangements are:
Tongoua Tabe – Premier and Minister responsible for Planning and Administration;
Harrison Ngosu Pitakaka – Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Forestry and Natural Resources;
Lincoln Galo – Minister of Finance and Investment;
Patson Sualalu – Minister of Education and Training;
Jones Galo Sepu – Minister of Health and Medical Services;
Simon Polotovae – Minister of Works, Transport and Communication;
Samson Takubala – Minister of Agriculture and Lands
Deputy Speaker – Stiudy Salekana