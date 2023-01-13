Premier Tabe names executive

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PREMIER Tongoua Tabe on Wednesday named his ministerial line-up to lead Choiseul province for the next four years.

This was following his election as the new premier on Monday, after defeating David Deva, 10-6 during the election.

Tabe was given a full responsibility to lead the 30,000 people of the province after being bestowed with a shell money (Jiku Kesa).

Tabe said his government is still working on their policy.

He said it should be ready in few weeks’ times.

“We want to launch a do-able and realistic plan, priorities, policy; hence, we are now consulting our key stakeholders to help my consultative executive government,” he said.

The ministerial arrangements are:

Tongoua Tabe – Premier and Minister responsible for Planning and Administration;

Harrison Ngosu Pitakaka – Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Forestry and Natural Resources;

Lincoln Galo – Minister of Finance and Investment;

Patson Sualalu – Minister of Education and Training;

Jones Galo Sepu – Minister of Health and Medical Services;

Simon Polotovae – Minister of Works, Transport and Communication;

Samson Takubala – Minister of Agriculture and Lands

Deputy Speaker – Stiudy Salekana