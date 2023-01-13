Premier Tabe names executive

Eddie Osifelo
The new Government of Choiseul Province led by Premier Tongoua Tabe, after their appointment on Wednesday. Photo Tabe.
By EDDIE OSIFELO

PREMIER Tongoua Tabe on Wednesday named his ministerial line-up to lead Choiseul province for the next four years.

This was following his election as the new premier on Monday, after defeating David Deva, 10-6 during the election.

Tabe was given a full responsibility to lead the 30,000 people of the province after being bestowed with a shell money (Jiku Kesa).

Tabe said his government is still working on their policy.

He said it should be ready in few weeks’ times.

“We want to launch a do-able and realistic plan, priorities, policy; hence, we are now consulting our key stakeholders to help my consultative executive government,” he said.

The ministerial arrangements are:

Tongoua Tabe – Premier and Minister responsible for Planning and Administration;

Harrison Ngosu Pitakaka – Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Forestry and Natural Resources;

Lincoln Galo – Minister of Finance and Investment;

Patson Sualalu – Minister of Education and Training;

Jones Galo Sepu – Minister of Health and Medical Services;

Simon Polotovae – Minister of Works, Transport and Communication;

Samson Takubala – Minister of Agriculture and Lands

Deputy Speaker – Stiudy Salekana


